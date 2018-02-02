Three Z60A stations are up and running with DL3DXX, DL5CW, DJ5IW, IK0FVC, and VE7NY handling operating duties. The special activation to mark the addition of the Republic of Kosovo to the DXCC List has reached 50,000 contacts and counting.

Z60A is operating split and is not listening on its transmit frequency! Pay attention to operators' instructions!

The Z60A activation will culminate on Kosovo’s 10th anniversary of independence, Sunday, February 18, the weekend of the ARRL International DX Contest (CW). Visiting operators will team up with locals to wrap up the project and salute the ARRL and the US contesting community, as credit for working Z6 now is accepted for ARRL awards.

The February 10-11 weekend will showcase local radio amateurs as they take the helm at Z60A on CW and SSB.

Man-made noise in the capital city of Pristina has been problematic. Plans call for using donated equipment to set up a “clean receiving site” outside of Pristina.

The European DX Foundation (EUDXF) has made a cash donation to Kosovo’s IARU member society, SHRAK, and the Yasme Foundation has presented a series of ARRL publications to the SHRAK Headquarters library at the Technical University of Pristina.

Others wishing to donate to support Amateur Radio is Kosovo should contact Wayne Mills, N7NG.— Thanks to Martti Laine, OH2BH