ARRL Field Day is June 23 – 24. See the May issue of QST, page 85, for the Field Day announcement. The Field Day site locator is now up and running, and, to date, some 900 are sites already in the database. To find a Field Day site near you, type your town and state in the “Location or Call Sign” box at the upper left. Listings also are available by state or Canadian province. To add a site, visit the Add Field Day Station page.

Amateur Radio public service announcements (PSAs) for event publicity are now available in audio or video formats. Local versions have room at the end for clubs to add a tag that includes contact information. Each spot is 29 seconds.

Notify ARRL if you are able to place these PSAs for radio, TV, or cable system airtime, and let us know if your club tagged a PSA with local contact information to promote your club.

More information is available on promoting ARRL Field Day. Visit the Field Day social media page for information on promoting your Field Day operation via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.