Due to travel and gathering restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ARRL Board of Directors met on Friday, July 17, 2020 in a remote session, using the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

During this session, the Board took the following actions:

Accepted the final recommendations of the Band Planning Committee. Committee chair and ARRL First Vice President Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, introduced the motion to adopt the plan. An earlier draft of the plan was introduced at the Board’s in-person January meeting. After the January Board meeting, the Committee received and considered hundreds of comments from interested amateurs. The final band plan can be viewed on the ARRL website.

Voted, in anticipation of hiring the new Emergency Management Director, to modify the charter of the search committee to study and, if appropriate, prepare a report on, the implementation of a new Standing Committee of the Board to emphasize emergency communications and provide advice to the CEO in these matters. The report is expected to be delivered to the Board by November 24, 2020.

Created a Standing Order that gives the Programs and Services Committee authority to approve, by vote, proposed rule changes for contests and awards.

Accepted the financial reports from the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer on the finances and investment portfolio of the organization.

Modified the composition of the ARRL Legal Defense and Assistance Committee and the guidelines for what activities will be funded by ARRL.

Amended ARRL By-Law #18 to conform with changes made at the January Board meeting regarding the election period for Division elections.

Approved the recipients of several awards, including the Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Award.

Acknowledged the efforts of ARRL Headquarters staff in dealing with and maintaining operations during the pandemic.

Discussed personnel matters in a Committee of the Whole.

The meeting ended with the Board recessing until a future, as-yet-undetermined date, when the meeting will be concluded. That is expected to be in 4 to 5 weeks, depending on circumstances and the ability to arrange a suitable meeting site. Minutes will be released once the meeting is concluded.