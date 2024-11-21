ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® has two closures coming up for our headquarters in Newington, Connecticut:

ARRL will close early at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time (1700 UTC) on Thursday, November 21, 2024. The ARRL Headquarters lobby and store, as well as W1AW, will be open to visitors from 8 AM to 12 PM EST on Thursday. There will be no interruptions to the W1AW bulletins or code practice transmissions. W1AW will follow its regular transmitting schedule. Additionally, there will be no interruption to the West Coast Qualifying Run (K9JM) scheduled at 0500 UTC on November 21. The ARRL Headquarters lobby & store, and W1AW will be re-open to visitors at 8 AM EST (1300 UTC) on Friday, November 22.

ARRL will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, November 28 - 29, 2024. There will be no W1AW bulletins, code practice, or visitor operations during that time. ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 8 AM EST (1300 UTC).

During the closures, members are encouraged to use the ARRL website, www.arrl.org, for membership renewals, publication purchases, and to access most benefits, services, and programs.

We wish you and yours a happy holiday, and we're thankful for your membership and support!