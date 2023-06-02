The ARRL Foundation is now accepting applications for grants to amateur radio organizations. The grants program awards limited funding to organizations for eligible amateur radio-related projects and initiatives, particularly those with a focus in educating, licensing, and supporting amateur radio activities. Youth-based projects and initiatives are especially encouraged. The ARRL Foundation grants program accepts proposals on a cyclical model three times a year, in February, June, and October. Proposals for the February grant period are being accepted through February 28. Awardees will be notified approximately 1 month after the closing of each cycle.



Additional information and a link to the grant application can be found at www.arrl.org/amateur-radio-grants.