ARRL Foundation Accepting Applications for Grants in February
The ARRL Foundation is now accepting applications for grants to amateur radio organizations. The grants program awards limited funding to organizations for eligible amateur radio-related projects and initiatives, particularly those with a focus in educating, licensing, and supporting amateur radio activities. Youth-based projects and initiatives are especially encouraged. The ARRL Foundation grants program accepts proposals on a cyclical model three times a year, in February, June, and October. Proposals for the February grant period are being accepted through February 28. Awardees will be notified approximately 1 month after the closing of each cycle.
Additional information and a link to the grant application can be found at www.arrl.org/amateur-radio-grants.
