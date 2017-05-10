The ARRL Foundation Scholarship program is now accepting applications from eligible applicants. The deadline to submit applications is January 31, 2018. More information is on the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program page.

All applicants must be FCC-licensed radio amateurs, and many scholarships have other specific requirements, such as intended area of study, ARRL Division, Section or state, and license class. Applicants should review the scholarships and check off the ones for which they are eligible. More information is on the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program page.

This year, the Foundation Board of Directors is offering several new scholarships. These include The Old Man International Sideband Society Scholarship; The K6GO Gale Olson and NA6MB Mike Bender Scholarship; The Harry A. Hodges, W6YOO, Scholarship; the Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, and The Ladies Amateur Radio Association of Orange County Scholarship.