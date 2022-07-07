ARRL Foundation Announces 2022 Scholarship Awards
The ARRL Foundation Board of Directors has approved the recipients of the 2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarships as recommended by the Scholarship Committee. Foundation Scholarships totaling $921,250 will be awarded to 139 deserving radio amateurs pursuing higher education. Individual scholarship awards range from $500 to $25,000.
Applications for 2023 ARRL Foundation Scholarships are expected to open on October 1, 2022. More information about the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program is available at www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.
The ARRL Foundation administers programs to support the amateur radio community, and was established in 1973 by ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®.
2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarship Awards
The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarships, $2,000 each
Ariel Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York
Andrew Johnson, N4HFR, of Flemingburg, Kentucky
Dakota Nyberg, KD9DIU, of River Falls, Wisconsin
Ryan Polk, KN4IUY, of Flat Rock, North Carolina
Michael Wade, WB6YNI, of Yorba Linda, California
Justin Wolters, N8FCC, of Grand Rapids, Michigan
The Chick Allen, NW3Y, Scholarship, $2,500
Tyler Rust, KC3KPK, of Georgetown, Delaware
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $25,000 each
Desiree Baccus, N3DEZ, of Castle Rock, Colorado
Paul Bartolemea, N2IP, of Daytona Beach, Florida
Francis Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio
Corey Dennen, NW1BB, of Scarborough, Maine
McKenzie Denton, KO4GLN, of Suffolk, Virginia
Jacob Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin
Abigail Finchum, AB1BY, of Nashua, New Hampshire
Katherine Forson, KT5KMF, of Plano, Texas
Haily Fox, KF6L, of Pullman, Washington
Ryan Gedminas, WW6RAG, or San Diego, California
Alisha Lin, K6AML, of Lake Forest, California
Audrey McElroy, KM4BUN, of Cumming, Georgia
Javan Miller, W8UA, of Rittman, Ohio
Luke Moore, AA5L, of Arlington, Texas
Stephen Moore, AA7H, of Arlington, Texas
Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO, of Montgomery, Alabama
Veronica Romanek, KD2UHN, of Hampton, New Jersey
Emma Schaefer, KC9YGJ, of Black Earth, Wisconsin
Sharon Tamir, W6TXT, of Cincinnati, Ohio
Jeanette Zhou, KN6DAD, of Saratoga, California
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $15,000 each
Anne Frank, WA9ZZ, of Deer Park, Wisconsin
Tommy Gober, N5DUX, of The Woodlands, Texas
Jherica Goodgame, KI5HTA, of Avon, Connecticut
Michael Lefebvre, N1MPL, of Morris, Connecticut
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $10,000 each
Omar Abioye, KI5KDF, of Plano, Texas
Christopher Brault, KD8YVJ, of Liberty Township, Ohio
Matthew Cox, KX4MM, of McLean, Virginia
Steven Drabbant, K5ZL, of Conroe, Texas
Jorge Duarte, W3JDG, of Norman, Oklahoma
Godwin Duan, AA1GD, of Plano, Texas
Logan Heinzelman, KI5HXE, of Humphrey, Arkansas
Jaden Kannagala, AC9YN, of Aurora, Illinois
Evan Kauffman, KC8EK, of Bellefontaine, Ohio
Jonathan Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas
Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida
Zechariah Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida
Christopher Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota
Jacob Nagel, AD0JA, of Wright City, Missouri
Hannah Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon
Lukas Severinghuas, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona
Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, Virginia
The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $5,000 each
Anson Chennault, N5ION, of Petal, Mississippi
Matthew Mowerson, KC1IIL, of Wallingford, Connecticut
David Rock, K9DWR, of Plainfield, Illinois
Abigail Rollins, N2AMR, of Spotsylvania, Virginia
The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3,500
Dhruv Rebba, KC9ZJX, of Normal, Illinois
The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarships, $2,500
Westin Cobb, KI5FRF, of Pine Grove, Louisiana
Campbell Reed, KD9GEK, of Muncie, Indiana
The Rev. Paul E. Bittner, W0AIH, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Elan Graupe, KD9JNU, of Mequon, Wisconsin
The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Trey Lodge, KC3DAY, of Milford, Delaware
The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500
Declan O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon
The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Alayne Morrel, KI5FNV, of Tulsa, Oklahoma
The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Ethan Boyd, KE8TDT, of Hurricane, West Virginia
The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship, $1,000
Daniel Lavy, KJ7EVL, of Scottsdale, Arizona
The Challenge Met Scholarship, $500
Caleb Washington, KN4HPB, of Rexburg, Idaho
The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000
Russell Richter, KG5IRE, of Houston, Texas
The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship, $1,000
George Blake, W6BDD, of Olathe, Kansas
The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Roy Nagle, KI4UX, of Florence, Alabama
The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $2,000
Matthew Self, KN4EDG, of Oviedo, Florida
The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
John Lettman, W3JPL, of Bradford, Pennsylvania
The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarships, $1,500 each
Tyler Blackham, KG7YHI, of West Jordon, Utah
Caroline Conolly, KI7AJB, of Dallas, Oregon
Emma Decker, KJ7EMA, of Portland, Oregon
Tyler Kiefer, KE0YEK, of High Ridge, Missouri
Austin Strobel, KO4FAM, of Knoxville, Tennessee
The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000
Colin Pokowitz, WW0CJ, of Nashville, Tennessee
The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarships, $2,500 each
Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts
Matthew MacKenzie, KC1PXL, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts
Lee Schuett, KB1ETR, of Lebanon, Connecticut
The FEMARA Scholarships, $2,000 each
Elizabeth Hull, N1LIZ, of Hancock, New Hampshire
Sarah Hull, W1SJH, of Hancock, New Hampshire
Simon Schwartz, KC1PYK, of Newton, Massachusetts
Megan Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts
The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Jeffrey Purchatzke, KM6UFK, of San Diego, California
The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship, $1,500
Zachary Martin, KC3EWK, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania
The Clive Frazier, K9FWF, Scholarships, $1,000 each
Andy Chrzanowski, KC3OQF, of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania
Christopher Scelzo, KI5EKG, of Kingswood, Texas
The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Jake Long, KO4JUZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship, $1,000
Abigail Barker, KI5RCX, of Perryville, Arkansas
The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $1,000
Renee Smith, KD2JEZ, of Haskell, New Jersey
The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000 each
Alex Kinch, KE8CSR, of Wadsworth, Ohio
Hope Lea, ND2L, of Palm Coast, Florida
The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000
Antoine Gagne, KE8ORT, of Huber Heights, Ohio
The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Ryan Olson, KM6DYO, of Gardnerville, Nevada
The K2PLF Martin J. Green, Jr., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Alison Dean, KO4IOK, of Jupiter, Florida
The Gulf Coast Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000
Clayton Paus, K4CJP, of New Port Richey, Florida
The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000
Alexandra Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia
The Ronald Hesselbrock, WA8LOW, Memorial Scholarship, $10,000
Jacob Gardner, KE8NIX, of Sunbury, Ohio
The Indianapolis Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,000
Emily Atkinson, KC9VFP, of Mundelein, Illinois
The IRARC Memorial, Joseph P. Rubino, WA4MMD, Scholarship, $750
David Schnoor, KO4SFZ, of Davie, Florida
The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Amar Moturu, KI5FTU, of Cypress, Texas
The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $3,000
Gabrielle Nelsen, KC9UVL, of Hudson, Wisconsin
The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Madison Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas
The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000
Garth Naillon, KF7KJG, of St. Helens, Oregon
The Maryland Military Auxiliary Radio Service, Inc. (MMARSI) Scholarships, $2,000 each
Rachel Higginbotham, W4HIG, of Roanoke, Virginia
Tyler Schroder, N2RTS, of Clifton, Virginia
The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Mason Lambert, KG5QWH, of Victoria, Texas
The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $1,000
Frances Celine Melendres, KN6LRN, of Sacramento, California
The Metro Atlanta Telephone Pioneer Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000
Rachel Jones, KO4HLC, of Grovetown, Georgia
The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000
Gavyn Wilson, KJ7IBD, of Olympia, Washington
The Mississippi Scholarship, $500
Colby Stevens, KG5XR, of Mississippi State, Mississippi
The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey, $1,000
Eryn Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri
The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Scholarship, $1,500
Yettive Crestohl, K1TG, of Marblehead, Massachusetts
The Fritz Nitsch, W4NTO, Memorial Scholarships, $5,000 each
Tradd Edwards, KN4IXC, of Charleston, South Carolina
Matthew Spiker, KY1FF, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia
The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $2,000
Jonathan Crist, KM4CLP, of Saint Augustine, Florida
The O. M. International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000
Christian Richardson, KI7FUN, of Herriman, Utah
The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000
Caleb Rollins, KN6ODW, of Imperial, California
The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000
Michael Odya, KD9TZK, of New Berlin, Wisconsin
The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship, $1,000
Jacob Adler, KK6MYW, of San Diego, California
The PhD ARA Scholarship, $1,000
Trent Moritz, KF0GEP, of Ankeny, Iowa
The Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC) Scholarships, $2,000 each
William Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
Spencer Packard, K4IMP, of Southern Shores, North Carolina
The RFinder LLC -- Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, of Mount Vernon, New Hampshire
The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Lance Rolka, KN4IWB, of Aiken, South Carolina
The Robert A. Rodriguez, K5AUW, Scholarships, $1,000
Matthew Bullington, W5MB, of Glenpool, Oklahoma
Gregory Westmoreland, K5GGG, of Corinth, Texas
The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship, $500
Desmond Sharpe, KB3LKM, of Woodstock, Illinois
The Carole J. Streeter (KB9JBR) Scholarship, $1,000
Katie Felt, KJ7RDL, of Woodinville, Washington
The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship, $1,000
Sterling Brinkerhoff, WE8BBQ, of Benjamin, Utah
The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
Benjamin Bianco, KO4SXZ, of Oviedo, Florida
The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Andrew Hendricks, KD0ZQK, of Peyton, Colorado
The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000
Henry Kaye, KC3JVD, of Rockville, Maryland
The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship, $500
Russell Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois
The Michael R. Ware, NN3I, Scholarship, $2,000
Kaleb Ruddle, KN4JGJ, of Lawrenceberg, Tennessee
The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Thomas Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California
The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $500
Charles Merkle, KI5QCK, of Claremore, Oklahoma
The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Elaina Koenig, K3EXO, of Ethel, Washington
The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000
Jamey Evans, NZ4B, of Locust, North Carolina
The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
Nesya Graupe, KD9JNT, of Mequon, Wisconsin
The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000
Wyatt Law, AI6V/9A5LAW, of Lakewood, California
The You’ve Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000
Ryan Leska, W0RXL, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
