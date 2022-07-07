ARRL

ARRL Foundation Announces 2022 Scholarship Awards

07/07/2022

The ARRL Foundation Board of Directors has approved the recipients of the 2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarships as recommended by the Scholarship Committee. Foundation Scholarships totaling $921,250 will be awarded to 139 deserving radio amateurs pursuing higher education. Individual scholarship awards range from $500 to $25,000.

Applications for 2023 ARRL Foundation Scholarships are expected to open on October 1, 2022. More information about the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program is available at www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.

The ARRL Foundation administers programs to support the amateur radio community, and was established in 1973 by ARRL  The National Association for Amateur Radio®.

2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarship Awards

The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarships, $2,000 each
Ariel Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York
Andrew Johnson, N4HFR, of Flemingburg, Kentucky
Dakota Nyberg, KD9DIU, of River Falls, Wisconsin
Ryan Polk, KN4IUY, of Flat Rock, North Carolina
Michael Wade, WB6YNI, of Yorba Linda, California
Justin Wolters, N8FCC, of Grand Rapids, Michigan

The Chick Allen, NW3Y, Scholarship, $2,500
Tyler Rust, KC3KPK, of Georgetown, Delaware

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $25,000 each
Desiree Baccus, N3DEZ, of Castle Rock, Colorado
Paul Bartolemea, N2IP, of Daytona Beach, Florida
Francis Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio
Corey Dennen, NW1BB, of Scarborough, Maine
McKenzie Denton, KO4GLN, of Suffolk, Virginia
Jacob Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin
Abigail Finchum, AB1BY, of Nashua, New Hampshire
Katherine Forson, KT5KMF, of Plano, Texas
Haily Fox, KF6L, of Pullman, Washington
Ryan Gedminas, WW6RAG, or San Diego, California
Alisha Lin, K6AML, of Lake Forest, California
Audrey McElroy, KM4BUN, of Cumming, Georgia
Javan Miller, W8UA, of Rittman, Ohio
Luke Moore, AA5L, of Arlington, Texas
Stephen Moore, AA7H, of Arlington, Texas
Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO, of Montgomery, Alabama
Veronica Romanek, KD2UHN, of Hampton, New Jersey
Emma Schaefer, KC9YGJ, of Black Earth, Wisconsin
Sharon Tamir, W6TXT, of Cincinnati, Ohio
Jeanette Zhou, KN6DAD, of Saratoga, California

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $15,000 each
Anne Frank, WA9ZZ, of Deer Park, Wisconsin
Tommy Gober, N5DUX, of The Woodlands, Texas
Jherica Goodgame, KI5HTA, of Avon, Connecticut
Michael Lefebvre, N1MPL, of Morris, Connecticut

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $10,000 each
Omar Abioye, KI5KDF, of Plano, Texas
Christopher Brault, KD8YVJ, of Liberty Township, Ohio
Matthew Cox, KX4MM, of McLean, Virginia
Steven Drabbant, K5ZL, of Conroe, Texas
Jorge Duarte, W3JDG, of Norman, Oklahoma
Godwin Duan, AA1GD, of Plano, Texas
Logan Heinzelman, KI5HXE, of Humphrey, Arkansas
Jaden Kannagala, AC9YN, of Aurora, Illinois
Evan Kauffman, KC8EK, of Bellefontaine, Ohio
Jonathan Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas
Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida
Zechariah Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida
Christopher Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota
Jacob Nagel, AD0JA, of Wright City, Missouri
Hannah Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon
Lukas Severinghuas, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona
Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, Virginia

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $5,000 each
Anson Chennault, N5ION, of Petal, Mississippi
Matthew Mowerson, KC1IIL, of Wallingford, Connecticut
David Rock, K9DWR, of Plainfield, Illinois
Abigail Rollins, N2AMR, of Spotsylvania, Virginia

The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3,500
Dhruv Rebba, KC9ZJX, of Normal, Illinois

The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarships, $2,500
Westin Cobb, KI5FRF, of Pine Grove, Louisiana
Campbell Reed, KD9GEK, of Muncie, Indiana

The Rev. Paul E. Bittner, W0AIH, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Elan Graupe, KD9JNU, of Mequon, Wisconsin

The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Trey Lodge, KC3DAY, of Milford, Delaware 

The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500
Declan O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon

The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000
Alayne Morrel, KI5FNV, of Tulsa, Oklahoma

The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Ethan Boyd, KE8TDT, of Hurricane, West Virginia

The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship, $1,000
Daniel Lavy, KJ7EVL, of Scottsdale, Arizona

The Challenge Met Scholarship, $500
Caleb Washington, KN4HPB, of Rexburg, Idaho

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000
Russell Richter, KG5IRE, of Houston, Texas

The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship, $1,000
George Blake, W6BDD, of Olathe, Kansas

The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Roy Nagle, KI4UX, of Florence, Alabama

The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $2,000
Matthew Self, KN4EDG, of Oviedo, Florida

The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
John Lettman, W3JPL, of Bradford, Pennsylvania

The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarships, $1,500 each
Tyler Blackham, KG7YHI, of West Jordon, Utah
Caroline Conolly, KI7AJB, of Dallas, Oregon
Emma Decker, KJ7EMA, of Portland, Oregon
Tyler Kiefer, KE0YEK, of High Ridge, Missouri
Austin Strobel, KO4FAM, of Knoxville, Tennessee

The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000
Colin Pokowitz, WW0CJ, of Nashville, Tennessee

The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarships, $2,500 each
Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts
Matthew MacKenzie, KC1PXL, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts
Lee Schuett, KB1ETR, of Lebanon, Connecticut

The FEMARA Scholarships, $2,000 each
Elizabeth Hull, N1LIZ, of Hancock, New Hampshire
Sarah Hull, W1SJH, of Hancock, New Hampshire
Simon Schwartz, KC1PYK, of Newton, Massachusetts
Megan Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts

The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Jeffrey Purchatzke, KM6UFK, of San Diego, California

The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship, $1,500
Zachary Martin, KC3EWK, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania

The Clive Frazier, K9FWF, Scholarships, $1,000 each
Andy Chrzanowski, KC3OQF, of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania
Christopher Scelzo, KI5EKG, of Kingswood, Texas

The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000
Jake Long, KO4JUZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship, $1,000
Abigail Barker, KI5RCX, of Perryville, Arkansas

The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $1,000
Renee Smith, KD2JEZ, of Haskell, New Jersey

The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000 each
Alex Kinch, KE8CSR, of Wadsworth, Ohio
Hope Lea, ND2L, of Palm Coast, Florida

The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000
Antoine Gagne, KE8ORT, of Huber Heights, Ohio

The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Ryan Olson, KM6DYO, of Gardnerville, Nevada

The K2PLF Martin J. Green, Jr., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Alison Dean, KO4IOK, of Jupiter, Florida

The Gulf Coast Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000
Clayton Paus, K4CJP, of New Port Richey, Florida

The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000
Alexandra Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia

The Ronald Hesselbrock, WA8LOW, Memorial Scholarship, $10,000
Jacob Gardner, KE8NIX, of Sunbury, Ohio

The Indianapolis Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,000
Emily Atkinson, KC9VFP, of Mundelein, Illinois

The IRARC Memorial, Joseph P. Rubino, WA4MMD, Scholarship, $750
David Schnoor, KO4SFZ, of Davie, Florida

The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Amar Moturu, KI5FTU, of Cypress, Texas

The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $3,000
Gabrielle Nelsen, KC9UVL, of Hudson, Wisconsin

The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Madison Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas

The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000
Garth Naillon, KF7KJG, of St. Helens, Oregon

The Maryland Military Auxiliary Radio Service, Inc. (MMARSI) Scholarships, $2,000 each
Rachel Higginbotham, W4HIG, of Roanoke, Virginia
Tyler Schroder, N2RTS, of Clifton, Virginia

The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Mason Lambert, KG5QWH, of Victoria, Texas

The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $1,000
Frances Celine Melendres, KN6LRN, of Sacramento, California

The Metro Atlanta Telephone Pioneer Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000
Rachel Jones, KO4HLC, of Grovetown, Georgia

The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000
Gavyn Wilson, KJ7IBD, of Olympia, Washington

The Mississippi Scholarship, $500
Colby Stevens, KG5XR, of Mississippi State, Mississippi

The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey, $1,000
Eryn Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri

The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Scholarship, $1,500
Yettive Crestohl, K1TG, of Marblehead, Massachusetts

The Fritz Nitsch, W4NTO, Memorial Scholarships, $5,000 each
Tradd Edwards, KN4IXC, of Charleston, South Carolina
Matthew Spiker, KY1FF, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia

The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $2,000
Jonathan Crist, KM4CLP, of Saint Augustine, Florida

The O. M. International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000
Christian Richardson, KI7FUN, of Herriman, Utah

The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000
Caleb Rollins, KN6ODW, of Imperial, California

The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000
Michael Odya, KD9TZK, of New Berlin, Wisconsin

The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship, $1,000
Jacob Adler, KK6MYW, of San Diego, California

The PhD ARA Scholarship, $1,000
Trent Moritz, KF0GEP, of Ankeny, Iowa

The Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC) Scholarships, $2,000 each
William Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
Spencer Packard, K4IMP, of Southern Shores, North Carolina

The RFinder LLC -- Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, of Mount Vernon, New Hampshire

The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Lance Rolka, KN4IWB, of Aiken, South Carolina

The Robert A. Rodriguez, K5AUW, Scholarships, $1,000
Matthew Bullington, W5MB, of Glenpool, Oklahoma
Gregory Westmoreland, K5GGG, of Corinth, Texas

The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship, $500
Desmond Sharpe, KB3LKM, of Woodstock, Illinois

The Carole J. Streeter (KB9JBR) Scholarship, $1,000
Katie Felt, KJ7RDL, of Woodinville, Washington

The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship, $1,000
Sterling Brinkerhoff, WE8BBQ, of Benjamin, Utah

The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1,500
Benjamin Bianco, KO4SXZ, of Oviedo, Florida

The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Andrew Hendricks, KD0ZQK, of Peyton, Colorado

The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000
Henry Kaye, KC3JVD, of Rockville, Maryland

The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship, $500
Russell Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois

The Michael R. Ware, NN3I, Scholarship, $2,000
Kaleb Ruddle, KN4JGJ, of Lawrenceberg, Tennessee

The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500
Thomas Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California

The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $500
Charles Merkle, KI5QCK, of Claremore, Oklahoma

The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000
Elaina Koenig, K3EXO, of Ethel, Washington

The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000
Jamey Evans, NZ4B, of Locust, North Carolina

The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500
Nesya Graupe, KD9JNT, of Mequon, Wisconsin

The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000
Wyatt Law, AI6V/9A5LAW, of Lakewood, California

The You’ve Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000
Ryan Leska, W0RXL, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota



