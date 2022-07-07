The ARRL Foundation Board of Directors has approved the recipients of the 2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarships as recommended by the Scholarship Committee. Foundation Scholarships totaling $921,250 will be awarded to 139 deserving radio amateurs pursuing higher education. Individual scholarship awards range from $500 to $25,000.



Applications for 2023 ARRL Foundation Scholarships are expected to open on October 1, 2022. More information about the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program is available at www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.



The ARRL Foundation administers programs to support the amateur radio community, and was established in 1973 by ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®.



2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarship Awards



The ARRL Foundation General Fund Scholarships, $2,000 each

Ariel Berger, K2NYS, of Mahopac, New York

Andrew Johnson, N4HFR, of Flemingburg, Kentucky

Dakota Nyberg, KD9DIU, of River Falls, Wisconsin

Ryan Polk, KN4IUY, of Flat Rock, North Carolina

Michael Wade, WB6YNI, of Yorba Linda, California

Justin Wolters, N8FCC, of Grand Rapids, Michigan

The Chick Allen, NW3Y, Scholarship, $2,500

Tyler Rust, KC3KPK, of Georgetown, Delaware



The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $25,000 each

Desiree Baccus, N3DEZ, of Castle Rock, Colorado

Paul Bartolemea, N2IP, of Daytona Beach, Florida

Francis Bonte, KE8HPA, of Westerville, Ohio

Corey Dennen, NW1BB, of Scarborough, Maine

McKenzie Denton, KO4GLN, of Suffolk, Virginia

Jacob Feltz, K9TVG, of Junction City, Wisconsin

Abigail Finchum, AB1BY, of Nashua, New Hampshire

Katherine Forson, KT5KMF, of Plano, Texas

Haily Fox, KF6L, of Pullman, Washington

Ryan Gedminas, WW6RAG, or San Diego, California

Alisha Lin, K6AML, of Lake Forest, California

Audrey McElroy, KM4BUN, of Cumming, Georgia

Javan Miller, W8UA, of Rittman, Ohio

Luke Moore, AA5L, of Arlington, Texas

Stephen Moore, AA7H, of Arlington, Texas

Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO, of Montgomery, Alabama

Veronica Romanek, KD2UHN, of Hampton, New Jersey

Emma Schaefer, KC9YGJ, of Black Earth, Wisconsin

Sharon Tamir, W6TXT, of Cincinnati, Ohio

Jeanette Zhou, KN6DAD, of Saratoga, California



The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $15,000 each

Anne Frank, WA9ZZ, of Deer Park, Wisconsin

Tommy Gober, N5DUX, of The Woodlands, Texas

Jherica Goodgame, KI5HTA, of Avon, Connecticut

Michael Lefebvre, N1MPL, of Morris, Connecticut



The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $10,000 each

Omar Abioye, KI5KDF, of Plano, Texas

Christopher Brault, KD8YVJ, of Liberty Township, Ohio

Matthew Cox, KX4MM, of McLean, Virginia

Steven Drabbant, K5ZL, of Conroe, Texas

Jorge Duarte, W3JDG, of Norman, Oklahoma

Godwin Duan, AA1GD, of Plano, Texas

Logan Heinzelman, KI5HXE, of Humphrey, Arkansas

Jaden Kannagala, AC9YN, of Aurora, Illinois

Evan Kauffman, KC8EK, of Bellefontaine, Ohio

Jonathan Keiser, AG5SY, of San Antonio, Texas

Faith Hannah Lea, KD3Z, of Palm Coast, Florida

Zechariah Lea, WX4TVJ, of Palm Coast, Florida

Christopher Mentele, W0LSB, of Mitchell, South Dakota

Jacob Nagel, AD0JA, of Wright City, Missouri

Hannah Rosenfeld, W7HER, of Eugene, Oregon

Lukas Severinghuas, KK6AXQ, of Flagstaff, Arizona

Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, of Cana, Virginia

The Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) Scholarships, $5,000 each

Anson Chennault, N5ION, of Petal, Mississippi

Matthew Mowerson, KC1IIL, of Wallingford, Connecticut

David Rock, K9DWR, of Plainfield, Illinois

Abigail Rollins, N2AMR, of Spotsylvania, Virginia



The Ernest L. Baulch, W2TX, and Marcia E. Baulch, WA2AKJ, Scholarship, $3,500

Dhruv Rebba, KC9ZJX, of Normal, Illinois



The Richard W. Bendicksen, N7ZL, Memorial Scholarships, $2,500

Westin Cobb, KI5FRF, of Pine Grove, Louisiana

Campbell Reed, KD9GEK, of Muncie, Indiana



The Rev. Paul E. Bittner, W0AIH, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Elan Graupe, KD9JNU, of Mequon, Wisconsin



The Byron Blanchard, N1EKV, Memorial Scholarship, $500

Trey Lodge, KC3DAY, of Milford, Delaware



The Mary Lou Brown Scholarship, $2,500

Declan O’Hara, KG7HTE, of Lebanon, Oregon



The William Gordon Buckner, W0VZK, Memorial Scholarship, $2,000

Alayne Morrel, KI5FNV, of Tulsa, Oklahoma



The L. B. Cebik, W4RNL, and Jean Cebik, N4TZP, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000

Ethan Boyd, KE8TDT, of Hurricane, West Virginia



The Central Arizona DX Association Scholarship, $1,000

Daniel Lavy, KJ7EVL, of Scottsdale, Arizona



The Challenge Met Scholarship, $500

Caleb Washington, KN4HPB, of Rexburg, Idaho

The Tom and Judith Comstock Scholarship, $2,000

Russell Richter, KG5IRE, of Houston, Texas



The Irving W. Cook, WA0CGS, Scholarship, $1,000

George Blake, W6BDD, of Olathe, Kansas



The Charles Clarke Cordle Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Roy Nagle, KI4UX, of Florence, Alabama



The James Cothran, KD3NI, Scholarship, $2,000

Matthew Self, KN4EDG, of Oviedo, Florida



The CTRI/Chris Seeber, KA1GEU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

John Lettman, W3JPL, of Bradford, Pennsylvania



The Dayton Amateur Radio Association Scholarships, $1,500 each

Tyler Blackham, KG7YHI, of West Jordon, Utah

Caroline Conolly, KI7AJB, of Dallas, Oregon

Emma Decker, KJ7EMA, of Portland, Oregon

Tyler Kiefer, KE0YEK, of High Ridge, Missouri

Austin Strobel, KO4FAM, of Knoxville, Tennessee



The Jake McClain Driver Scholarship, $1,000

Colin Pokowitz, WW0CJ, of Nashville, Tennessee



The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarships, $2,500 each

Julie Knappik, KB1YTT, of Raynham, Massachusetts

Matthew MacKenzie, KC1PXL, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Lee Schuett, KB1ETR, of Lebanon, Connecticut



The FEMARA Scholarships, $2,000 each

Elizabeth Hull, N1LIZ, of Hancock, New Hampshire

Sarah Hull, W1SJH, of Hancock, New Hampshire

Simon Schwartz, KC1PYK, of Newton, Massachusetts

Megan Wagner, KC1FGH, of Westford, Massachusetts



The Charles N. Fisher Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Jeffrey Purchatzke, KM6UFK, of San Diego, California



The Frankford Radio Club Scholarship, $1,500

Zachary Martin, KC3EWK, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania



The Clive Frazier, K9FWF, Scholarships, $1,000 each

Andy Chrzanowski, KC3OQF, of Cranberry Twp., Pennsylvania

Christopher Scelzo, KI5EKG, of Kingswood, Texas



The Alfred E. Friend, Jr., W4CF, Memorial Scholarship, $5,000

Jake Long, KO4JUZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia



The Walter Gallinghouse, K5DSL, Scholarship, $1,000

Abigail Barker, KI5RCX, of Perryville, Arkansas



The Ted, W4VHF, and Itice, K4LVV, Goldthorpe Scholarship, $1,000

Renee Smith, KD2JEZ, of Haskell, New Jersey



The ARRL Scholarship to Honor Barry Goldwater, $5,000 each

Alex Kinch, KE8CSR, of Wadsworth, Ohio

Hope Lea, ND2L, of Palm Coast, Florida



The Paul and Helen L. Grauer Scholarship, $1,000

Antoine Gagne, KE8ORT, of Huber Heights, Ohio



The K2TEO Martin J. Green, Sr., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Ryan Olson, KM6DYO, of Gardnerville, Nevada



The K2PLF Martin J. Green, Jr., Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Alison Dean, KO4IOK, of Jupiter, Florida



The Gulf Coast Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000

Clayton Paus, K4CJP, of New Port Richey, Florida



The Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society Scholarship, $1,000

Alexandra Kemp, WD4BDQ, of Alpharetta, Georgia



The Ronald Hesselbrock, WA8LOW, Memorial Scholarship, $10,000

Jacob Gardner, KE8NIX, of Sunbury, Ohio



The Indianapolis Amateur Radio Association Scholarship, $1,000

Emily Atkinson, KC9VFP, of Mundelein, Illinois



The IRARC Memorial, Joseph P. Rubino, WA4MMD, Scholarship, $750

David Schnoor, KO4SFZ, of Davie, Florida



The Richard G. Kirkpatrick, K8WU, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Amar Moturu, KI5FTU, of Cypress, Texas



The David Knaus Memorial Scholarship, $3,000

Gabrielle Nelsen, KC9UVL, of Hudson, Wisconsin



The Helen Laughlin AM Mode Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Madison Boutwell, KG5ZAO, of Denton, Texas



The Lois Manley, K7LMZ, and Randall Pitchford, WW7ZZ, Scholarship, $1,000

Garth Naillon, KF7KJG, of St. Helens, Oregon



The Maryland Military Auxiliary Radio Service, Inc. (MMARSI) Scholarships, $2,000 each

Rachel Higginbotham, W4HIG, of Roanoke, Virginia

Tyler Schroder, N2RTS, of Clifton, Virginia



The Fred R. McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Mason Lambert, KG5QWH, of Victoria, Texas



The Medical Amateur Radio Council (MARCO) Scholarship, $1,000

Frances Celine Melendres, KN6LRN, of Sacramento, California



The Metro Atlanta Telephone Pioneer Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, $2,000

Rachel Jones, KO4HLC, of Grovetown, Georgia



The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, $1,000

Gavyn Wilson, KJ7IBD, of Olympia, Washington



The Mississippi Scholarship, $500

Colby Stevens, KG5XR, of Mississippi State, Mississippi



The Scholarship of the Morris Radio Club of New Jersey, $1,000

Eryn Wagoner, KE0WEY, of Carthage, Missouri



The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Scholarship, $1,500

Yettive Crestohl, K1TG, of Marblehead, Massachusetts



The Fritz Nitsch, W4NTO, Memorial Scholarships, $5,000 each

Tradd Edwards, KN4IXC, of Charleston, South Carolina

Matthew Spiker, KY1FF, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia



The North Fulton Amateur Radio League (NFARL) Scholarship, $2,000

Jonathan Crist, KM4CLP, of Saint Augustine, Florida



The O. M. International Sideband Society (OMISS) Scholarship, $1,000

Christian Richardson, KI7FUN, of Herriman, Utah



The K6GO Gayle Olson and NA6MB Mike Binder Scholarship, $1,000

Caleb Rollins, KN6ODW, of Imperial, California



The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, $2,000

Michael Odya, KD9TZK, of New Berlin, Wisconsin



The Palomar Amateur Radio Club (PARC) Scholarship, $1,000

Jacob Adler, KK6MYW, of San Diego, California



The PhD ARA Scholarship, $1,000

Trent Moritz, KF0GEP, of Ankeny, Iowa



The Potomac Valley Radio Club (PVRC) Scholarships, $2,000 each

William Ferguson, KJ4EYZ, of Virginia Beach, Virginia

Spencer Packard, K4IMP, of Southern Shores, North Carolina



The RFinder LLC -- Arthur L. Greenberg, W2LH, and Madeline Greenberg, W2EEO, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Dahnesh Upton, KB1OTB, of Mount Vernon, New Hampshire



The Donald Riebhoff Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Lance Rolka, KN4IWB, of Aiken, South Carolina



The Robert A. Rodriguez, K5AUW, Scholarships, $1,000

Matthew Bullington, W5MB, of Glenpool, Oklahoma

Gregory Westmoreland, K5GGG, of Corinth, Texas



The Six Meter Club of Chicago Scholarship, $500

Desmond Sharpe, KB3LKM, of Woodstock, Illinois



The Carole J. Streeter (KB9JBR) Scholarship, $1,000

Katie Felt, KJ7RDL, of Woodinville, Washington



The Robert D., W8ST, and Donna J., W9DJS, Streeter Scholarship, $1,000

Sterling Brinkerhoff, WE8BBQ, of Benjamin, Utah



The Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, Memorial Scholarship, $1,500

Benjamin Bianco, KO4SXZ, of Oviedo, Florida



The Alan G. Thorpe, K1TMW, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Andrew Hendricks, KD0ZQK, of Peyton, Colorado



The Gary Wagner, K3OMI, Scholarship, $1,000

Henry Kaye, KC3JVD, of Rockville, Maryland



The Francis Walton Memorial Scholarship, $500

Russell Goss, KD9FAL, of Brighton, Illinois



The Michael R. Ware, NN3I, Scholarship, $2,000

Kaleb Ruddle, KN4JGJ, of Lawrenceberg, Tennessee



The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship, $500

Thomas Hubbard, KK6WRU, of San Diego, California



The Allen and Bertha Watson Memorial Scholarship, $500

Charles Merkle, KI5QCK, of Claremore, Oklahoma



The Betty Weatherford, KQ6RE, Memorial Scholarship, $1,000

Elaina Koenig, K3EXO, of Ethel, Washington



The L. Phil and Alice J. Wicker Scholarship, $2,000

Jamey Evans, NZ4B, of Locust, North Carolina



The William C. Winscott, N6CHA, Memorial Scholarship, $2,500

Nesya Graupe, KD9JNT, of Mequon, Wisconsin



The YASME Foundation Scholarship, $5,000

Wyatt Law, AI6V/9A5LAW, of Lakewood, California



The You’ve Got A Friend in Pennsylvania Scholarship, $1,000

Ryan Leska, W0RXL, of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota