A new scholarship is available to radio amateurs. The New England Amateur Radio Festival (NEAR-Fest) Memorial Scholarship, administered by the ARRL Foundation, commemorates NEAR-Fest team members who have become Silent Keys, and is intended to provide funding toward the educational expenses of a currently licensed Amateur Radio operator who is pursuing a post-secondary education.

Applicants must be US citizens or permanent residents, reside in the ARRL New England Division (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts), and have held an Amateur Radio license for at least 1 year prior to the date of application. Preference will be given in descending order of license class as well as to applicants pursuing full-time studies at a 4-year undergraduate degree-granting institution, pursuing post-graduate studies (any degree), or enrolled in radio communications at a 2-year technical school.

The initial scholarship will be awarded for the 2018-2019 academic year. Scholarships are for the exclusive use of the winner to be applied to tuition, books, mandatory fees, on-campus housing, and other bona fide educational expenses.

The ARRL Foundation is currently accepting applications from eligible radio amateurs pursuing higher education. More than 80 scholarships ranging from $500 to $5,000 will be awarded in 2018. All applicants must submit a completed online application. Transcripts are due by February 15, 2018.