The ARRL Foundation Grant Program is accepting proposals until February 28. Interested organizations can find more information including eligibility criteria and guidelines on the grant program web page. (This is not the Club Grant Program that was recently announced). All proposals will be reviewed by the Foundation Grant Committee at the close of the cycle. Once the Committee agrees on the proposals to award, they will be sent to the full Foundation Board for a formal vote. Awardees will be notified approximately 1 month after the closing of the cycle.