The ARRL Foundation will start accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program on November 1. The submission deadline is December 31. More than 100 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000 will be awarded in 2022.

All applicants must be FCC-licensed radio amateurs (active non-US radio amateurs are eligible for scholarships sponsored by ARDC), and many scholarships have specific requirements, such as intended area of study, or residence within a particular ARRL Division, Section, or state, and license class.

Some scholarships also require additional documentation, such as letters of recommendation. The ARRL Foundation will be utilizing a new Scholarship Management Platform for the 2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarships. Applicants no longer choose specific scholarships but will be matched with all scholarships for which they qualify. Transcripts and any additional required documents must be submitted with the application, not emailed separately as was done in the past.

Applications without accompanying transcripts and applicable required documentation will not be considered. The ARRL Foundation Scholarship Committee will review all applicants, and scholarship recipients will be notified in May 2022 via USPS mail and email.

For more information, visit the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program.