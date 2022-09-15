ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® will close early on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12 PM Eastern time (1600 UTC), for a staff event.



The ARRL Headquarters lobby & store, and W1AW will be open to visitors from 8 AM to 12 PM EDT on Friday.



There will be no interruption to W1AW bulletin or code practice transmissions. W1AW will follow its regular transmitting schedule on Friday.

There will be no interruption to the W1AW Qualifying Run on Friday at 10 PM EDT (0200 UTC, September 17).



ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Monday, September 19, at 8 AM EDT (1200 UTC).



For ARRL News, publications, or to join or renew your ARRL membership, please visit www.arrl.org.

