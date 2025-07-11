The countdown is on! Full members of ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® have until December 31, 2025, to earn up to six automatic entries for a chance to win the Icom Dream Station -- a complete ham radio station featuring a limited-edition IC-7760 HF/50 MHz transceiver, IC-PW2 amplifier, desktop microphone, and a special Icom 60th Anniversary Seiko watch -- all generously donated by Icom America.

How to Earn Entries

Members automatically earn ARRL Sweepstakes entries* when they...

· Join or Renew -- earn 1 entry,

· Set Up Auto-Renewal -- earn 2 entries (see Auto-Renewal instructions PDF),

· Donate to the ARRL Diamond Club -- earn 1 entry for every $50 donated.

* There is a limit of 6 sweepstakes entries per person.

Donate to Diamond Club

ARRL Director of Development Kevin Beal, K8EAL, shared that many members -- including long-time Life Members -- have joined the ARRL Diamond Club this year, earning entries while supporting amateur radio beyond membership dues.

“Diamond Club donors are fueling the future of amateur radio while unlocking a shot at winning a state-of-the-art Icom Dream Station valued at over $17,000,” said Beal. “These donations provide vital funds that ensure ARRL will continue to protect and promote amateur radio -- including advocacy, education, technical resources, and public service. These funds also fuel our work to develop the next generation of active hams, including free student membership for youth, and programs that recruit new hams of all ages. Every gift is an investment in the hobby we love.”

As a federally-designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, contributions to ARRL may be tax-deductible. Diamond Club gifts come in any amount, with several giving levels designed for flexibility and recognition. Donations to the Diamond Terrace also qualify, establishing a lasting honor for a special radio amateur.

“The Diamond Club is an opportunity to amplify amateur radio’s voice through ARRL -- and this year, to potentially upgrade your shack with a winning sweepstakes entry!” said Beal. Donate to Diamond Club at www.arrl.org/DiamondClub or telephone 860-594-0291 during business hours. Or reach the ARRL Development Office at development@arrl.org.

Learn more about the 2025 ARRL Sweepstakes and view the Official Rules at www.arrl.org/DreamStation. (No purchase necessary.)