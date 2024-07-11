ARRL® The National Association for Amateur Radio® has two closures coming up for our headquarters in Newington, Connecticut:

ARRL will be closed on Friday morning, November 8, 2024, for an employee meeting. During the short closure, members are encouraged to use the ARRL website, www.arrl.org, for membership renewals, publication purchases, and to access most benefits, services, and programs. The ARRL Headquarters lobby & store, and W1AW will be re-open to visitors at 12 PM Eastern Standard Time (1700 UTC) on Friday. W1AW will not run the slow code transmission that morning. The previously scheduled W1AW Qualifying Run on Friday at 9 AM EST (1400 UTC) has been cancelled.

ARRL will be closed on Monday, November 11, 2024, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no W1AW bulletins or code practice that day. ARRL Headquarters will reopen on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 8 AM EST. For ARRL News, publications, or to join or renew your ARRL membership, please visit www.arrl.org. We are grateful for the sacrifices and service of Veterans