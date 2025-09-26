ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® needs every radio amateur in the United States to send letters to Washington as we continue our nationwide grassroots campaign to pass the Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness Act. The process is simple: click the button at www.arrl.org/HOA, put in your call sign, and press the red SEND MY LETTERS button. It takes mere seconds!

The letters will automatically be sent to your elected officials encouraging them to support the bipartisan bills. This legislation is intended to prevent restrictive homeowners’ association (HOA) rules that currently prohibit or severely limit the installation of amateur radio antennas. Passage would give amateur radio operators the same rights to install antennas on their property as those enjoyed by users of TV antennas, wireless internet, and flagpoles.

Spreading the Word

ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA, was the guest on the Ham Radio Crash Course YouTube channel. Host Josh Nass, KI6NAZ, spoke with Minster for 45 minutes about this important letter writing campaign.

ARRL West Gulf Division Director John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, shared insight into the importance of getting every ham to send a letter on the W5KUB Amateur Radio Roundtable podcast with Brett Glass, WY7BG, and Glen Popiel, KW5GP. See that discussion on YouTube, listen to it on Podbean, or view it on Facebook.

“You don’t have a be a member,” said Stratton. “Any amateur radio operator in or out of an HOA should go to the website.” Go to www.arrl.org/HOA.

ARRL is also encouraging radio clubs to provide letters of support, and is urging each club officer to sign the letters. There are instructions for clubs (PDF) on how to complete the letter and a sample letter for clubs (DOCX) that should be customized with their information.

Send your letters now.