There are many exciting forums happening at Dayton Hamvention® 2023 when the event takes place May 19, 20, and 21, at the Greene County Fair and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio. Attendees will be able to choose from a slate of interesting topics for all three days. ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is sponsoring eight of the talks, including:



The ARRL Laboratory – Behind the Scenes! Friday 9:15 AM – 10:20 AM in Room 3. Join presenters George Spatta, W1GKS, ARRL Lab Manager and Steve Anderson, W1EMI, ARRL RFI Engineer for the inside scoop on what happens in the Lab. ARRL members who are familiar with QST Product Review have seen some of the work done by the ARRL Lab in the test results, but the Lab staff does a lot more than testing equipment! The Lab operates a Technical Information Service, helping members one-on-one to solve a variety of problems. The Lab conducts tests to identify noisy devices and reports them to the FCC. The Lab supports members with their own interference issues. The Lab is a watchdog against spectrum encroachment from consumer devices and provides technical advocacy through its work with industry and regulators. Come hear about a new program, the ARRL Clean Signal Initiative (CSI), which is committed to improving transmitter performance and cleaning up signal quality. Come learn about all of the work the ARRL Lab does to support members and the entire Amateur Radio Service. This forum will also talk about career and volunteer opportunities in the Lab if you’d like to be part of the action. Hear stories about the Lab that you won’t read about in the pages of QST!



Protecting Amateur Radio will be held Friday 1:15 PM – 2:25 PM in Room 3. John Robert Stratton, N5AUS, Chair of the ARRL Legislative Advocacy Committee, will highlight ARRL’s proud history of advocating for the rights of radio amateurs. This session will include an update on ARRL’s legislative activity and efforts to eliminate pervasive private land use restrictions that prohibit the operation of amateur radio and the installation of amateur station antennas.



Amateur Radio and the Law will be held Friday 2:35 PM – 3:45 PM in Room 3. Moderator Fred Hopengarten, Esq., K1VR, member of the ARRL Amateur Radio Legal Defense & Assistance Committee, will address liability insurance issues for clubs and members involved in public service activities, how to read local zoning ordinances dealing with wireless communications facilities, and ARRL’s bill in Congress to help hams living in homeowner association properties.



Good Operators and Interference is scheduled for Saturday 10:50 AM – 11:50 AM in Room 3. Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH, ARRL Volunteer Monitor Program Administrator, will lead the talk. Participants will include Lark Hadley, KA4A, Director, Region Three, FCC Enforcement Bureau; Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, ARRL Regulatory Information Manager, and Steve Anderson, W1EMI, ARRL RFI Engineer. Amateur radio has a long history of instructing operators on rules and regulations, as well as helping each operator stay within the lines. This session will include an update on the ARRL Volunteer Monitor Program and advice for helping other hams maintain high standards on the air. We’ll also cover the best approaches to handling radio interference from solar panels and other solar devices.



ARRL Amateur Radio Emergency Service® (ARES®) Forum is set for Saturday 12 PM – 1:20 PM in Room 3. Hear from Josh Johnston, KE5MHV, ARRL Director of Emergency Management. ARES consists of licensed amateurs who volunteer their qualifications and equipment for communications duty in public service when disaster strikes. Come learn about opportunities to volunteer, train, and hear stories about best practices, the importance of building mutually beneficial relationships with local emergency management services, and the importance of our partnerships with served agencies.



ARRL Membership Forum — engage with your association on Saturday 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM in Room 3. Dale Williams, WA8EFK, Director of the ARRL Great Lakes Division, will moderate a discussion with ARRL leadership, including Rick Roderick, K5UR, ARRL President; David Minster, NA2AA, ARRL CEO; John R. Sager, WJ7S, ARRL Treasurer, and Bob Naumann, W5OV, ARRL Director of Operations. This is an excellent opportunity to hear how ARRL is working to advance amateur radio. At this session, you’ll hear from representatives on several key areas of membership interest, such as ARRL “Year of the Volunteers.” Learn more about ARRL Field Day 2023, Logbook of The World, and the yearlong Volunteers On the Air (VOTA) operating event. The new ARRL Estate Planning Workbook will be introduced. The workbook will help you plan to share your commitment to amateur radio with future generations. ARRL will distribute a limited number of free copies of the workbook at Hamvention. Members and prospective members are welcome!



ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Forum will be Saturday 2:40 PM – 3:50 PM in Room 3. Moderators include Tony Milluzzi, KD8RTT, Advisor, ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative; Andy Milluzzi, KK4LWR, Advisor, ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative; Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, Staff Liaison, ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative, and Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, Staff Liaison, ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative. Since the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program (CARP) was established in 2017, we’ve been growing our community of participating students and ham radio clubs at colleges and universities. CARP holds monthly Zoom meetups and makes connections through the CARP Facebook group and Discord. Join us! We’re (re)inspiring ham radio among our nation’s colleges and universities, meeting other students, and developing career connections. Hear from students, alumni, and faculty.



Youth Outreach will be on Saturday 4 PM – 5 PM in Room 3. Learn from Steve Goodgame, K5ATA, ARRL Education and Learning Manager, about ways to attract and engage today’s students to ham radio: through technology, learning about how radios work and building things, communicating through satellites and talking with astronauts, competing in contests and winning awards, developing skills, career networking, and making new friends. Who should attend this forum? Club representatives, teachers, young hams, and anyone who wants to grow amateur radio.



This year's Hamvention is host of the ARRL Great Lakes Division Convention. A summary of ARRL's participation is published at www.arrl.org/expo. Keep up with all of the forums and convention activities you want to attend on the ARRL Events app. Producted in partnership with Hamvention, it is the event's official mobile application for attendees. The ARRL Events app is free. Find it in your device’s app store.