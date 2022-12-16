The application deadline for the 2023 ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program is January 4, 2023, at 12 PM Eastern Time. More than 100 scholarships ranging from $500 to $25,000 will be awarded in 2023 to radio amateurs who are pursuing higher education. While the terms of each scholarship vary, many of the awards may be applied to tuition, books, fees, and other educational expenses.



Applicants must be active, FCC-licensed amateur radio operators. Active foreign amateur radio operators are eligible for scholarships established by Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) and administered by the ARRL Foundation. Every applicant must submit a completed online application by the deadline.



ARRL intern Jherica Goodgame, KI5HTA, was among the 2022 ARRL Foundation Scholarship winners. She attends the University of Mississippi.



The ARRL Foundation will be utilizing the same scholarship management platform for 2023 scholarships that was used for 2022 scholarships. Transcripts and additional required documents must be submitted with the online application and not emailed separately. Some scholarships require additional documents, such as a letter of recommendation from a sitting officer of an ARRL Affiliated Club. Applications without accompanying transcripts and additional required documents (if applicable) will not be considered.



Additional information and a link to the application can be found at www.arrl.org/scholarship-program.



The ARRL Foundation Scholarship Committee will review all applicants for eligibility and award decisions. Recipients will be notified in May 2023 via USPS and email. Awards are mailed directly to recipients' schools.



In 2022, there were 139 Foundation Scholarships awarded, totaling $921,250.



The ARRL Foundation administers programs to support the amateur radio community, and was established in 1973 by ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®.