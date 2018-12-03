The digital QST apps on iOS and Android devices will be upgraded by Tuesday, March 13, to feature a new build from our digital publishing partner. This change only applies to mobile users who read digital QST on their smartphones or tablets through the app; web browser use will not be affected. The update will look different from the current app, but provide the same function to read and download digital QST, plus some new features that have been frequently requested by members. These additions include the ability to:

Create and manage bookmarks

Start a download queue when downloading issues for offline use

Clear the cache from within the app

To help members adjust to the new look and functions, we have updated the app section of our instructional guide, which is linked off the QST page of our website. If auto-updates are enabled on your device, the app will automatically convert to the new build when it is available. If you do not have auto-updates enabled, you will receive a notification and have to manually update the QST app through your device’s app store (the update does not require a fee). Please be sure to conduct this manual update to keep your app up-to-date and functioning optimally. The guide also includes step-by-step instructions on when to know an app update is available and how to do it on your device.

Note that this update will delete any downloaded issues of QST accumulated on the app since ARRL changed digital publishing providers in December 2016. The instructional guide provides further details on using the new build. To see lists of mobile devices that are compatible with the digital QST app, visit the FAQ page and click the link for your corresponding mobile device.

To download the digital QST app for Android, or download the digital QST app for iOS, go to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search "QST." Download is free.