The 2015 recipient of the prestigious William R. Goldfarb Memorial Scholarship, Jacob Nunez-Kearney, KF7DSY, of Mesa, Arizona, will interrupt his matriculation at Purdue University to accept an internship this spring at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“This is an amazing opportunity that has been many years in the making that I have decided to accept,” Nunez-Kearney told ARRL. He will return to Purdue the following fall, and, because he already had college credits when he started his freshman year, he should still be able to graduate in 4 years — in 2019. He remains a full-time student during his internship.

A graduate of Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Nunez-Kearny is pursuing a career in aerospace engineering.

The ARRL Foundation administers the Goldfarb Scholarship, which is the result of a generous endowment from William Goldfarb, N2ITP (SK). Before his death in 1997, Goldfarb set up a scholarship endowment of close to $1 million in memory of his parents, Albert and Dorothy Goldfarb. It is awarded to one high school senior each year.