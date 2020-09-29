Two well-known ham radio authors and speakers will share their expertise with members in October during ARRL Learning Network webinars.

ARRL Contributing Editor Ward Silver, N0AX, will present “Grounding & Bonding for Home HF Stations” on Tuesday, October 6, at 10 AM PDT/1 PM EDT/0500 UTC.

Popular ARRL author Glen Popiel, KW5GP, will present “Welcome to the World of Arduino” on Thursday, October 15, at 5 PM PDT/8 PM EDT (0000 UTC on Friday, October 16). Members must log in to the ARRL website to register for each webinar.

Silver authored the ARRL book Grounding and Bonding for the Radio Amateur in 2017 as a practical guide to building a station that incorporates effective grounding and bonding techniques for electrical safety, lightning protection, and RF management. Radio amateurs often cite the title for demystifying an often misunderstood or intimidating topic.

During his webinar, Silver will define grounding and bonding, cover the benefits and requirements, and share useful references and guides for hams to apply these techniques in their home HF stations.

In his presentation, Popiel — the author of several ARRL books, including Arduino for Ham Radio, More Arduino Projects for Ham Radio, and High Speed Multimedia for Amateur Radio — will cover the open-source, electronic-prototyping Arduino platform, which is widely popular among electronics hobbyists and radio amateurs. The webinar will include examples of how to put Arduinos to use in building ham radio projects and practical station gear.

Live question-and-answer periods will follow each 30-minute presentation.

The ARRL Learning Network webinar series was introduced as a new membership benefit in July. Presentations are by members, for members, as part of ARRL’s Lifelong Learning initiative. Topics cover three primary interest areas among radio amateurs, including electronics and technology, personal communications and operating, and emergency communications and public service.

All webinars are recorded, so members and radio clubs can view previous presentations. Join ARRL to take advantage of this new member benefit.