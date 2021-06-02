School Club Roundup (SCR) comes but twice a year, in February and October, and the February edition is upon us. The 5-day event runs from Monday, February 8 at 1300 UTC to Friday, February 12 at 2359 UTC. Any mode — SSB, CW, or digital — is allowed for the event, but only digital modes that support the full exchange of required contact information are permitted.

SCR-participating stations may operate no more than 6 hours each day, and no more than 24 hours over the course of the week. And remember to stay safe, especially in terms of taking pandemic precautions if operating with a group.

Stations may enter in the Individual, Club, or School category. The on-air exchange is your call sign, a signal report, your entry class (I, C, or S) and state/province/territory/DXCC entity. The full School Club Roundup exchange is to be sent and received over the air.

The School Club Roundup is co-sponsored by ARRL and the Long Island Mobile Amateur Radio Club (LIMARC), and results will appear in QST as well as online. The top three entries in each category will receive award certificates.

Complete rules, logging sheets, and other resources are on the ARRL website.