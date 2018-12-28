The ARRL Foundation Scholarship program will accept applications from eligible applicants until January 31, 2019. All applicants must be FCC-licensed radio amateurs, and many scholarships have other specific requirements, such as intended area of study, ARRL Division, Section or state, and license class. Applicants should review the scholarships and check off the ones for which they are eligible.

More information is on the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program page.

This year, the Foundation Board of Directors is offering several new scholarships. These include The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship, The East Coast Amateur Radio Service (ECARS) Scholarship, The Palomar Amateur Radio Club Scholarship, and The Dick Warren, K6OBS, Memorial Scholarship.