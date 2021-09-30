This year’s Northeast HamXposition drew about 1,200 attendees to its new location in Marlborough, Massachusetts, during September 10 – 12. The event hosted the ARRL New England Division Convention, and was formerly held about 15 miles away in Boxborough, Massachusetts. This was the first year the convention was held at this location because the event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Event proceeds go to the New England FEMARA Scholarship fund, which helps students attend a college or trade school of their choice. Scholarships are administered by the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program.

HamXposition Chairman Bob DeMattia, K1IW, and his committee said they were pleased with the turnout, given last year’s cancellation and this year’s new venue. The event was held at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel and Trade Center in Marlborough. Although there were some last-minute cancellations from a handful of exhibitors and presenters, W1 QSL Bureau Co-Manager Eric Williams, KV1J, believed that there was “remarkably good attendance” despite the concerns of COVID-19. The W1 QSL Bureau team included ARRL Director of Operations Bob Naumann, W5OV, who checked DXCC and other ARRL award applications throughout the convention.

In addition to ARRL Vice President Mike Raisbeck, K1TWF, and New England Division Director Fred Hopengarten, K1VR, the 2021 ARRL convention team included New England Division Vice Director Phil Temples, K9HI; Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY; Senior Member Services Representative Kim McNeill, KM1IPA; Director of Operations Bob Naumann, W5OV, and Public Relations and Innovation Director Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. Several Section Managers and other Field Organization volunteers also supported the convention. Raisbeck and Temples also served as the convention’s Vice Chair and Program Chair, respectively.

The Nashua Area Radio Society (NARS) of New Hampshire demonstrated a variety of activities to encourage new licensees to become “radio active.” NARS was among several radio clubs and organizations that staffed visitor booths at the event.

Members of the Women Radio Operators of New England (WRONE) hosted an exhibit for the Young Ladies’ Radio League (YLRL), represented by Barbara Irby, KC1KGS, and Anne Manna, WB1ARU, from YLRL District 1. These organizations encourage and assist women entering the Amateur Radio Service.

Sci-Tech Amateur Radio Society (STARS) of New England Sci-Tech in Natick, Massachusetts, offered a hands-on exhibit and conducted a youth panel. STARS is hosted by the STEM Education Center and Makerspace at New England Sci-Tech.

DXCC and Contest Dinner speaker Adrian Ciuperca, KO8SCA, recapped the DXpedition and IARU Contest activities and activations from Market Reef and Åland Islands. On Saturday, the banquet speaker was Philip J. Erickson, W1PJE, of Haystack Observatory, operated by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Erickson discussed HamSCI’s latest ionospheric science investigations, supported in partnership with radio amateurs and scientists from Haystack Observatory and other institutions.

The ARRL leadership team hosted an ARRL Membership Forum on Saturday. ARRL Washington Counsel Dave Siddall, K3ZJ, was among the attendees.

Inderbitzen’s keynote address on Saturday morning included a tribute to the September 11 attacks and a color guard supported by the local Boy Scouts of America. He also attended the youth panel and met with many young hams, parents, and their advisors throughout the event, including Olin College of Engineering undergraduate Zachary Sherman, KC1NXK, who exhibited for Olin Collegiate Amateur Radio Club, KC1LHR. — Thanks to Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, ARRL Public Relations and Innovation Director