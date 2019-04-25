ARRL will present a “Meet the Author” area at the 2019 ARRL National Convention at Hamvention® May 17 – 19 in Xenia, Ohio. This is an opportunity for visitors to speak with the radio amateurs who are inspiring today’s experimenters, operators, and innovators. A schedule will be posted in the ARRL exhibit area to meet these authors and editors:

Books will be available for purchase within the ARRL exhibit area for authors to autograph. In addition to the Meet the Authors area, ARRL National Convention exhibits and activities will include QSL card checking for ARRL award programs, the opportunity to have your handheld transceiver checked for spurious emissions, and much more.

ARRL exhibits will be located in Building 2 of the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center. Visit the ARRL National Convention and Hamvention websites for a complete convention rundown.