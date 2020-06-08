ARRL will be a virtual exhibitor at the all-online QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo, Friday – Sunday, August 7 – 9. ARRL staffer Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R — a familiar face at many in-person hamfests and conventions for nearly 30 years — will be among the more than 21,000 registered to attend.

“The many hamfest cancellations due to COVID-19 have been difficult for everyone this year,” Inderbitzen said. “I’m really looking forward to this unique online experience and connecting with friends, old and new, from throughout the amateur radio community.”

Inderbitzen will join a handful of ARRL staff members supporting the organization’s virtual booth throughout the event. Exhibitors will also include major amateur radio manufacturers and equipment dealers, and there will opportunities to text and video chat with representatives. In addition to the exhibit hall, five fully interactive lecture halls will feature speakers and presentations spanning the range of ham radio interests and activities.

“I hope many members and other attendees will ‘drop by’ the ARRL booth to say hello,” said Inderbitzen. “Visit us to learn about the many initiatives and new benefits introduced to ARRL members this year. We’ll also have incentives to join ARRL and the Diamond Club, renew your membership, and some publication purchase specials.”

As ARRL’s Product Development Manager, Inderbitzen collaborates with other staff and member-volunteers to develop and improve membership services, programs, and products. This year, ARRL has introduced a string of new membership benefits that includes On the Air magazine, expanded member-access to all four ARRL digital magazines including QST, On the Air, QEX, and NCJ, and the ARRL Learning Network, a new member-led webinar series. ARRL has also added additional programs to its podcast offerings, which now include On the Air, Eclectic Tech, and ARRL Audio News.

The QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo is an ARRL-sanctioned event. Registration is free. A complete schedule and list of exhibitors and speakers is available on the QSO Today Virtual Ham Expo website.

ARRL has published a schedule with these highlights: