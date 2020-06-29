On May 30, operators at WX4NHC at the National Hurricane Center (NHC), working from home, conducted the annual readiness check of the station and of other amateur radio stations and operators around the country and world. WX4NHC is marking its 40th year of public service in 2020. Assistant Amateur Radio Coordinator at the NHC Julio Ripoll, WD4R, reported that five WX4NHC operators made 146 contacts with US and Caribbean stations.

Despite poor HF propagation, operators made contacts with stations as far north as Maine and as far south and west as Aruba and Curacao, Puerto Rico, and Texas. Operators also made many contacts using digital modes, including Winlink as well as Florida’s statewide SARNET UHF repeater network that connects 27 repeaters from Key West to Tallahassee. — Thanks to the ARES E-Letter