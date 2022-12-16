Betsey Doane, K1EIC, has been appointed by ARRL Headquarters as the Connecticut Section Manager, as of November 23, 2022, to fulfill the role on a limited basis, while the search continues for a full-time Section Manager. Doane, of Shelton, was previously the Connecticut Section Manager for 25 years, from 1991 to 2016.



Chuck Motes, K1DFS, of Plainville, has served as ARRL Connecticut Section Manager for the last 6 years. He decided not to run for a new term of office when his third term concluded on September 30, 2022.



Ralph Fettig, NØRDF, will become the ARRL North Dakota Section Manager on January 1, 2023.



Fettig, of Minot, was the only nominee to submit a petition to run for office when the re-solicited nomination period closed on December 9, 2022. As the sole nominee, he has been declared elected. Although his elected 18-month term of office starts on April 1, 2023, Fettig has been officially appointed by ARRL Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, to start early on New Year's Day.



North Dakota Section Manager Richard Budd, WØTF, of York, decided not to run for a another 2-year term of office that began on October 1. Budd, however, voluntarily extended his service as Section Manager until a new Section Manager could be installed.





Charles O'Neal, KE4AIE will begin his term as ARRL Kentucky Section Manager on January 1, 2023.



Charles O'Neal, KE4AIE, of Glasgow, Kentucky, has been appointed as the ARRL Kentucky Section Manager, starting January 1, 2023, after he was the only nominee for the position when the nomination deadline passed on December 9, 2022. Although O'Neal's elected 2-year term of office officially begins on April 1, 2023, Field Services Manager Mike Walters, W8ZY, appointed him to start on New Year's Day because the position has been open for the past few months.



Kentucky Section Manager Steve Morgan, W4NHO, decided to step down this past July, before the current term of office concludes on March 31, 2023. Morgan, of Owensboro, has served as Section Manager since 2017. He has been serving simultaneously as the Section Traffic Manager and Affiliated Club Coordinator. Morgan was also the ARRL Kentucky Section Manager from 1991 to 1997.



For the winter season Section Manager election cycle, there will not be balloted elections. The following incumbent ARRL Section Managers ran un-opposed, and they have been declared re-elected and will begin their new 2-year terms of office on April 1, 2023: Rick Paquette, W7RAP (Arizona); James Ferguson, N5LKE (Arkansas); Lelia Garner, WAØUIG (Iowa); Malcolm Keown, W5XX (Mississippi); Steven Lott Smith, KG5VK (North Texas); Bob Turner, W6RHK (Orange), and Garth Crowe, WY7GC (Wyoming).



There were no Section Manager nominees from Montana for the next term of office. ARRL Montana Section Manager Paul Stiles, KF7SOJ, of Billings, decided not to run for a new term of office. Since no nominations from Montana were submitted, a re-solicitation for nominees will appear in the April and May 2023 issues of QST.



Thanks to Steve Ewald, WV1X, ARRL Field Organization Supervisor, for information contained in this story.