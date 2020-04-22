In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the ARRL Public Relations Committee has extended the nomination deadline for the Philip J. McGan Memorial Silver Antenna Award until Monday, June 15, 2020.

The Philip J. McGan Memorial Silver Antenna Award is presented annually to a radio amateur who has demonstrated success in his or her public relations efforts on behalf of amateur radio and who best exemplifies the volunteer spirit of the award’s namesake, journalist Philip McGan, WA2MBQ (SK). McGan was the first chairman of the ARRL Public Relations Committee, which helped reinvigorate ARRL’s commitment to public relations. To honor McGan, members of the New Hampshire Amateur Radio Association joined with the ARRL Board of Directors to establish an award that would pay lasting tribute to the important contributions he made on behalf of amateur radio.

Public relations activities for which the McGan Award is presented include efforts specifically directed at depicting amateur radio in a positive light in the media and for the general public. This may include traditional methods, such as issuing news releases or arranging interviews, or by less-traditional methods, such as hosting a radio show or serving as an active public speaker.

The ARRL Board of Directors will choose the award winner at its July 2020 meeting, based on recommendations from the ARRL Public Relations Committee. The Committee has responsibility for reviewing the nominations and supporting material.

Eligible nominees must be full ARRL members in good standing at the time of nomination. The award is given only to an individual, and nominees may not be current ARRL officers, directors, vice directors, paid staffers, or members of the ARRL Public Relations Committee. Nominees must not be compensated for any public relations work involving amateur radio — including payment for articles.

A nominee’s efforts must fit the definition of public relations and recognize the promotion of amateur radio to the non-amateur radio community.

Nominations must be received at ARRL Headquarters by the close of business on Monday, June 15, 2020. Nominations must be on an official entry form. Anyone may make a nomination.

For more information, contact ARRL Public Relations Committee Chair Sid Caesar, NH7C, or send an email to the ARRL Headquarters Public Relations mailbox.