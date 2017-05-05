Hamvention® May 19-21 in Xenia, Ohio, will borrow a tradition from Friedrichshafen, Germany’s Ham Radio event — a QSL wall, where visitors can tack up their QSL cards for all to see.

“The big wall at Friedrichshafen is very popular and covered with hundreds and hundreds of cards by the end of the show,” said ARRL Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R.

The Hamvention QSL wall will be in Building 1 near the Hamvention prize booth; (ARRL EXPO will be in Building 2 of the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.)

Don’t forget your QSL for the wall!