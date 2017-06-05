The spring edition of ARRL’s license instruction and radio science education news e-magazine Radio Waves is on the virtual newsstand.

Featured stories: “KID Museum Station Powers Up at Maker Faire,” “Amateur Radio Sparks Interest at Elementary School,” and “Making a Good Hobby Better through Post-Licensing Enrichment,” and “Teaching with the Solar Eclipse.”

There’s also news on the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program, and word of a new “passive method” to learn the code. The spring edition reviews the latest Boy Scouts’ “Radio” merit badge requirements, and it includes a calendar of upcoming events, opportunities, and deadlines.

Radio Waves is free!