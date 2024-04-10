There is funding available to organizations for eligible amateur radio-related projects and initiatives, particularly those with a focus on educating, licensing, and supporting amateur radio activities. Youth-based projects and initiatives are especially encouraged. The ARRL Foundation grants program accepts proposals on a cyclical basis three times a year, in February, June, and October. Awardees are notified approximately 1 month after the closing of each cycle.

Recently, the ARRL Foundation provided funding for instructional materials to the Montgomery Amateur Radio Club (MARC), in Montgomery County, Maryland. MARC, led by David Bern, W2LNX, and John O’Brien, K3LO, held a Radio Merit Badge program on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the MARC/Damascus Emergency Communications Team (DECT) Field Day site. This program provided Scouts an opportunity to earn the Radio Merit Badge by completing requirements which included conducting a QSO.

There were three amateur HF stations and one VHF-FM station on site, and another HF station in the MARC emergency communications trailer. Members explained how the stations worked and mentored the Scouts as they made QSOs. A total of 58 Scouts completed all requirements for the Radio Merit Badge.

The ARRL Foundation carefully manages a portfolio of endowments in which donors have provided specific goals for their gifts, and that portfolio is invested and managed so that it can continue to support those goals for many years to come.

Additional information and a link to the grant application form can be found at http://www.arrl.org/amateur-radio-grants.