A live presentation from ARRL North Texas Section Traffic Manager Aaron Hulett, K8AMH, inaugurated the new ARRL Learning Network on Tuesday, July 28. The webinar series features 30-minute presentations from experienced members covering a variety of amateur radio topics and interests. Hulett’s webinar, “Relay Stations and the Art of Traffic Handling,” introduced techniques and skills practiced by radio amateurs like himself who relay messages during emergencies, disasters, and other incidents that interrupt conventional telecommunications, including the internet. Through an overview of the ARRL National Traffic System, Hulett shared examples of preparing a radiogram and resources for finding traffic nets and other volunteers.

“Aaron hit a home a run,” said Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, ARRL Product Development Manager and moderator for Hulett’s webinar. “His presentation was the perfect balance of knowledge-sharing and enthusiasm that will surely motivate other members to try their hand at traffic handling.” A recording of the webinar is available for members to view

The webinars are hosted using GoToWebinar. Members are invited to ask questions during each webinar, and a 15-minute Q&A period follows each presentation for those who can participate longer. A running list of upcoming live presentations is available; and prospective attendees may register on the same page. ARRL members must first log into the ARRL website.

Fun with Digital Signal Modes FT4 and FT8

Anthony Luscre, K8ZT

Thursday, July 30, 2020, 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT (1930 UTC)

HF Wire Antennas

George Cooley, NG7A, ARRL Life Member

Thursday, August 6, 2020, 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT (1930 UTC)

Introduction to Digital FM Modes

Korey Chandler, Sr., WA5RR

Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT (0000 UTC on Wednesday, August 12)

Introduction to Computer Logging

Steven Lott Smith, KG5VK

Thursday, August 13, 2020, 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT (1930 UTC)

Capture the Magic of 6 Meters

Jim Wilson, K5ND

Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT (1700 UTC)

The Sport of Finding Hidden Transmitters on Foot

Robert Frey, WA6EZV, ARRL Amateur Radio Direction Finding Committee

Thursday, August 20, 2020, 12:30 PM PDT / 3:30 PM EDT (1930 UTC)

Inderbitzen encourages other members to be considered for future ARRL Learning Network webinars by inviting them to complete a Call for Speakers form. “It’s all about members helping members. What better way to grow greater participation in amateur radio!”