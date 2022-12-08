Huntsville Hamfest, hosting the ARRL Southeastern Division Convention; Huntsville, Alabama | August 20 - 21, 2022

Two major ham radio events in August will host Division Conventions for ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio®. On August 20 - 21the Huntsville Hamfest will be the host of the ARRL Southeastern Division Convention at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. On August 26 - 28, the Northeast HamXposition will host the combined ARRL New England and Hudson Division Conventions at the Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center in Marlborough, Massachusetts."Both conventions include an exceptional amount of programming to encourage and instruct radio amateurs across a variety of interests," said ARRL Education and Learning Manager Steve Goodgame, K5ATA. Goodgame, who used his recent experience as a school teacher to help high school students earn their ham radio licenses, will participate in both events. He will lead forums to share ways for engaging youth and offer tools and tips for approaching schools about including amateur radio in their programs and curriculum.The Huntsville Hamfest will also include a Youth Lounge where young and prospective hams can participate in hands-on activities and demonstrations, including kit building, fox hunting (find the hidden transmitter), and opportunities to get on the air.Other forums at the conventions will cover topics geared toward inspiring attendees to get more active and involved in amateur radio. Forums at the Huntsville Hamfest include "Arduino: The Next Generation," with ARRL author Glen Popiel, KW5GP; "Grounding and Bonding," with ARRL editor and author Ward Silver, N0AX; "Fox Hunting 101," with co-presenters Joe Domaleski, KI4ASK, and Mary Catherine Domaleski, KI4HHI, and "Kit Building Techniques for Success," presented bycontributor Joe Eisenberg, K0NEB. Eisenberg is also the speaker for the Saturday Grand Banquet at the Northeast HamXposition.A similar lineup of forums has been organized for the Northeast HamXposition, including "How to Solve Radio Frequency Interference," "Linux in Your Ham Shack," and "Playing Radio 'Outside'."ARRL will have exhibits at both conventions, where attendees can connect with membership program representatives and elected volunteers from the Board of Directors and Field Organization. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, and CEO David Minster, NA2AA, will attend the Huntsville Hamfest. Minster will give the opening Keynote Address on Saturday morning at the Northeast HamXposition.The convention exhibit halls will also include the participation of manufacturers and equipment resellers -- an opportunity for attendees to browse and shop in person for the latest in amateur radio equipment and accessories. Among the confirmed exhibitors for the Huntsville Hamfest are ABR Industries, BridgeCom Systems, Diamond® Antenna, DX Engineering, Elecraft, FlexRadio Systems, GigaParts, Ham Radio Outlet, Icom America, MFJ Enterprises, N3ZN Keys, RT Systems, SteppIR Communication Systems, and Yaesu USA. Exhibits at Northeast HamXposition will include, among others, Elecraft, Ham Radio Outlet, Momobeam, and Quicksilver Radio Products. Both conventions include a flea market.Audrey McElroy, KM4BUN, an 18-year-old student who recently started her studies at Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), will be presented with the 2022 Bill Pasternak WA6ITF Memorial Amateur Radio Newsline Young Ham of the Year award at the Huntsville Hamfest. In July, the ARRL Foundation awarded McElroy a $25,000 scholarship, sponsored by Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC).Proceeds from the Northeast HamXposition go to the FEMARA Scholarship fund, which helps students attend a college or trade school of their choice. Scholarships are administered by the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program Visit the official convention websites for advance tickets and a complete listing of activities:

