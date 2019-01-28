Maxim Memorial Station W1AW is seeking a volunteer station on the US West Coast that can serve as another ARRL Qualifying Run CW transmitting station. The west-coast station shares in the transmission of a monthly Qualifying Run for the benefit of those on the west coast. Minimum requirements include the ability to transmit a good, high-quality, stable, high-power (at least 1 kW) CW signal on 80 meters, an up-to-date PC running Windows 7 or higher, and a semi-flexible schedule. USB interface hardware and software for generating Morse code from text files are available. The W1AW staff determines the 2019 operating schedule, in conjunction with west coast operators. Contact Jim Michener, K9JM, for further details.