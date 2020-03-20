Because of shelter-in-place orders in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Coast Qualifying Run scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at 2100 UTC (2 PM PDT) has been canceled. These transmissions normally take place from K6KPH at the Maritime Radio Historical Society (MRHS) museum at the Point Reyes National Seashore. The park has closed all visitor centers and suspended volunteer activities until further notice. This means that K6KPH, as well as KPH and KFS, will be off the air for the duration.