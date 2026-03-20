ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is seeking talented individuals to join our team and help advance the Amateur Radio Service. We are currently hiring for several impactful positions:

RFI Lab Engineer

Support ARRL’s mission to protect and enhance spectrum access by managing and resolving Radio Frequency Interference (RFI) cases. This role includes database management, coordination with the FCC and participation with standards bodies (IEEE & C63), and contributions to ARRL’s Technical Information Service, publications, and member support. Candidates should have strong RF systems knowledge, EMC & RDF experience, and excellent communication skills. More info

W1AW Station Manager

This is a rare opening and exciting opportunity to lead operations at W1AW, the Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Station. Responsibilities include overseeing daily station operations, maintaining and troubleshooting equipment and antennas, ensuring compliance with emission standards, coordinating schedules and staffing, and supporting the ARRL Laboratory when needed. More info

Public Relations & Outreach Manager

Lead initiatives that elevate the visibility, credibility, and impact of ARRL and amateur radio. Responsibilities include developing and executing national PR and outreach strategies, managing media relations, creating content across print, digital, and social platforms, and supporting advocacy communications. You’ll also provide tools and training for ARRL’s network of public information volunteers. The ideal candidate is a creative storyteller who can translate technical concepts into accessible language, build strong relationships, and deliver compelling campaigns that inspire new interest in amateur radio. More info



Additional Openings:

· Awards Program Supervisor

· Development Associate

· IT Support Specialist

· Logbook of The World Support Associate

· Membership Manager

We value in-person collaboration, and these roles are 100% on-site at our headquarters in Newington, Connecticut. Full details may be found on the ARRL HR web page at www.arrl.org/careers. To apply, please email your resume & cover letter to hr@arrl.org. ARRL is an equal opportunity employer.