The deadline is Tuesday, January 31 (at 11:59 PM ET), to receive completed ARRL Foundation scholarship applications from eligible radio amateurs pursuing post-secondary education in the 2017-2018 academic year.

Individuals and clubs support many of the more than 80 scholarships that the ARRL Foundation manages, with awards ranging from $500 to $5,000. Applicants for all scholarships must be active radio amateurs and must complete and submit the online application. Students applying for 2017-18 academic year awards should review the eligibility requirements and scholarship descriptions.

One application per applicant is required, but applicants may ask to be considered for as many of the scholarships for which they are eligible (some scholarships have geographic criteria or other requirements). Applications without accompanying transcripts will not be considered.

For more information, contact the ARRL Foundation (860-594-0348).