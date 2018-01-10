The ARRL Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications from eligible radio amateurs planning to pursue post-secondary education in the 2019-2020 academic year. Completed applications must be received by January 31, 2019. Individuals and clubs support many of the more than 80 scholarships, ranging from $500 to $5,000, that are awarded annually. Applicants for all scholarships must be active radio amateurs and must complete and submit the online application.

“The ARRL Foundation Board of Directors is honored to be able to continue to offer scholarships to assist Amateur Radio operators offset the costs of higher education,” said ARRL Foundation Secretary and ARRL Development Manager Lauren Clarke, KB1YDD. “All ARRL Foundation scholarships are made possible by individuals or clubs, and we are grateful for their support.”

Students planning to apply for 2019-20 academic year awards should first carefully review the eligibility requirements and scholarship descriptions. Although only one application per applicant is required, applicants may ask to be considered for as many of the scholarships for which they are eligible (some scholarships have geographic criteria or other requirements). Check off only the scholarships for which you would like to be considered. In addition to completing the online application, applicants must submit a PDF of their academic transcript from their most recently completed school year (emailed to foundation@arrl.org).

Applications are due on January 31, 2019, by 11:59 PM ET. Applications without accompanying transcripts will not be considered. Awards winners typically are notified in mid-May by USPS mail and email.

Established in 1973 as an independent and separate IRS 501(c)(3) organization, the ARRL Foundation manages grant and scholarship programs to support the Amateur Radio community. All grants and scholarships are funded entirely by the generous contributions of radio amateurs, clubs and friends. Individuals, groups or clubs wishing to establish an ARRL Foundation Scholarship Fund should visit the ARRL Foundation website.

For more information about ARRL Foundation scholarships, email the ARRL Foundation or call (860) 594-0348.